Legal Expert Says Arrest Can Be Resisted If Due Process Is Ignored

Private legal practitioner Kofi Bentil has stated that individuals have the legal right to resist arrest if those effecting the arrest fail to properly identify themselves or clearly communicate the reason for the arrest.

In a public post shared on Facebook, Mr. Bentil explained that under Ghanaian law, law enforcement officers or authorized agents must identify their official status upon request and state the charges being brought against the individual. Failure to do so, he said, renders the arrest unlawful.

“If unidentified persons take a person without doing these, it is an abduction and unlawful, and the person being arrested can lawfully resist,” Bentil wrote.

He also emphasized that anyone being arrested is under no obligation to speak and may legally remain silent for up to 48 hours following the arrest.

Bentil’s remarks come in the wake of a reported standoff involving operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour. The incident, which occurred at Rev. Fordjour’s residence, involved an alleged attempt by the NIB to arrest the legislator.

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the incident, noting that NIB officials were acting with a valid arrest warrant but faced resistance from the MP.

“NIB officials are currently at Ntim Fordjour’s residence. They have an arrest warrant. He is refusing to cooperate. They have given him time to cooperate, failing which they will act,” Kwakye Ofosu stated.

The development has sparked debate around due process and the rights of individuals, particularly public office holders, when faced with arrest attempts. Legal analysts and civil society groups have since called for adherence to constitutional procedures in such matters to maintain public trust and institutional credibility.