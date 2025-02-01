Legal Expert Slams Political Meddling in Ghana’s Justice System, Calls for Transparency

Prominent legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has sounded the alarm over political interference in Ghana’s criminal justice system, warning that such actions undermine public trust and the rule of law.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints, Kpebu criticized the handling of high-profile cases, particularly the controversial prosecution of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa, which has sparked widespread debate and allegations of political manipulation.

The case took a dramatic turn after a leaked audio recording suggested that former Attorney-General Godfred Dame was pressured by then-President Nana Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to pursue the prosecution. Kpebu, visibly agitated, condemned the use of the justice system as a tool for political gain. “The criminal justice system is not a playground for political point-scoring,” he asserted. “When cases are proven to be politically motivated, they must be discontinued. This is non-negotiable.”

Kpebu’s comments reflect growing public concern over the integrity of Ghana’s legal institutions. Many Ghanaians view the Forson-Jakpa case as emblematic of a broader trend where political influence trumps justice. “We heard it directly from the Attorney-General himself, yet the case proceeded. This is unacceptable,” Kpebu said, referencing Dame’s alleged admission of external pressure.

The legal expert also called for greater transparency in the justice system, particularly when high-profile cases are dropped. He pointed to international best practices, such as in South Africa, where prosecutors are legally required to provide detailed explanations for discontinuing cases. “If an Attorney-General decides to cancel a case, the public deserves to know why. Arbitrary use of power erodes trust in our institutions,” Kpebu argued.

His remarks come amid mounting frustration over perceived abuses of power and the slow pace of judicial reforms. Kpebu highlighted the plight of individuals who, despite completing trial processes without conviction, remain in custody. “This is an abuse of rights. If the state cannot secure a conviction after a full trial, why is the person still detained? This is injustice,” he stated.

The Forson-Jakpa case has reignited debates about the independence of Ghana’s judiciary and the need for systemic reforms. Critics argue that political interference not only undermines the rule of law but also deters foreign investment by creating an unpredictable legal environment. “Investors need certainty,” said economic analyst Nana Ama Agyemang. “When justice is seen as a tool for political vendettas, it scares away business.”

Kpebu’s call for accountability resonates with a public increasingly disillusioned by corruption and governance failures. Civil society groups have echoed his demands, urging the government to adopt measures that ensure transparency and fairness in the justice system. “Ghana’s democracy is at a crossroads,” said governance expert Dr. Kojo Pumpuni. “We must choose between upholding the rule of law or descending into a system where power dictates justice.”

As the fallout from the Forson-Jakpa case continues, Kpebu’s impassioned plea serves as a reminder of the stakes. For Ghana to maintain its reputation as a beacon of democracy in West Africa, it must address these systemic flaws—or risk losing the trust of its citizens.