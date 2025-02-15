Legal Expert Warns: Law Alone Can’t Curb Last-Minute Government Recruitments

The contentious issue of last-minute government recruitments has once again taken center stage, following the recent cancellation of appointments made in the waning days of former President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

While calls for legislative action to prevent such practices have grown louder, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has cautioned that enacting a new law alone will not solve the problem.

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Kpebu argued that the root of the issue lies not in the absence of laws but in the mindset that perpetuates such practices. “I doubt the efficiency of relying solely on the law to address this problem,” he said. “What we need is a fundamental shift in mindset.

Without that, people will always find loopholes to bypass any legislation put in place. Passing a law is not an overnight solution, and even if we do, achieving consensus on its implementation will be a challenge.”

Kpebu’s remarks come amid a heated national debate sparked by President John Mahama’s decision to revoke several last-minute appointments made by his predecessor. The move has reignited discussions about the ethical and practical implications of outgoing governments making critical appointments during their transition periods. Critics argue that such practices often serve as a tool for political patronage, undermining merit-based recruitment and eroding public trust in governance.

The legal practitioner’s perspective highlights a broader concern about the effectiveness of legal reforms in tackling deeply entrenched systemic issues. While laws can provide a framework for accountability, Kpebu emphasized that lasting change requires a cultural shift within the political and bureaucratic systems. “We must address the underlying attitudes that normalize these practices,” he said. “Until we do, no amount of legislation will be enough to stop the cycle of last-minute recruitments.”

Kpebu’s comments have sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing that mindset change is crucial, while others argue that robust laws are necessary to deter wrongdoing. The debate underscores the complexity of addressing governance challenges in a politically charged environment. For many Ghanaians, the issue is not just about jobs but about ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in public sector recruitment.

As the Mahama administration continues to grapple with the fallout from the revoked appointments, Kpebu’s warning serves as a reminder that meaningful reform requires more than just legal measures. It demands a collective commitment to ethical governance and a willingness to confront the systemic issues that enable such practices to persist. Whether Ghana can achieve this balance remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the conversation about last-minute recruitments is far from over.