Legal Experts Debate Bail Transparency in Ghana Corruption Case

Legal practitioners and civil society activists in Ghana have raised concerns over judicial transparency and bail practices following the remand of former Signals Bureau Director Kwabena Adu Boahene, who faces charges of stealing GH¢49.1 million linked to an alleged fraudulent cyber defense procurement.

The case, which also implicates his wife and two others on money laundering and conspiracy charges, has sparked debates over the balance between investigative secrecy and public accountability.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of the Fix The Country Movement, emphasized that the Attorney General’s office must substantiate corruption allegations with evidence meeting the threshold of proof beyond reasonable doubt. Speaking during a televised discussion, he stressed that court filings do not guarantee convictions, noting, “Nobody assumes that when the A-G presents a case, it’s a done deal. It must be tested in court.” Barker-Vormawor urged regular public updates on high-profile cases to bolster trust in anti-corruption efforts, criticizing the in-camera remand hearing that excluded public scrutiny of the grounds for denying Adu Boahene bail.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu proposed constitutional reforms to introduce house arrest as a less restrictive alternative to custodial remand, particularly in cases where interference risks are cited without detailed evidence. “I have a strong passion for personal liberties,” Kpebu stated, acknowledging the prosecution’s concerns while advocating for clearer guidelines on bail decisions. His remarks followed the court’s decision to remand Adu Boahene for seven days, citing potential interference with witnesses, though specifics of the risk were not disclosed publicly.

The case centers on accusations that Adu Boahene misappropriated funds between February and March 2020 under the pretext of procuring a cybersecurity system for the state. His wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, and co-accused Mildred Donkor face charges of conspiracy and money laundering, with Donkor’s company, Advantage Solutions Limited, also implicated. Prosecutors, led by Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, secured the remand during a closed-door session, a move critics argue undermines judicial transparency.

Ghana’s legal framework permits remand to safeguard investigations, but critics argue the process often lacks sufficient justification, eroding public confidence. Similar debates have arisen in past high-profile cases, where courts have faced scrutiny for withholding detailed reasoning behind bail denials. The tension reflects broader challenges in balancing efficient justice administration with constitutional protections, particularly as anti-corruption efforts intensify under public and international scrutiny.

Transparency advocates stress that while protecting investigations is legitimate, excessive secrecy risks perceptions of bias or procedural unfairness. The call for house arrest as an intermediate measure highlights growing demands for reforms aligning Ghana’s judicial practices with global human rights standards.

As the Adu Boahene case progresses, observers emphasize that clearer communication from courts and prosecutors will be vital to maintaining trust in institutions tasked with combating graft. The outcome may influence future approaches to complex financial crimes, testing Ghana’s commitment to both accountability and due process in its democratic evolution.