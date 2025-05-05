Legal Experts Urge Expedited Hearing in Chief Justice Impeachment Proceedings

Prominent legal figures in Ghana have called for swift action in the ongoing impeachment proceedings against suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, Acting CEO of the National Petroleum Authority and Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasized the need for urgency during a recent appearance on TV3’s Key Points.

“Why should the impeachment proceedings drag? It is crucial that the removal process is expedited,” Tameklo stated. “My expectation is that the five-member committee will act as quickly as possible.” His remarks came after private legal practitioner Saeed Salahudeen echoed similar sentiments, stressing that while the Chief Justice remains presumed innocent, the inquiry must proceed without unnecessary delays.

The committee, established by President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 146(6) of Ghana’s Constitution, includes Supreme Court Justices Gabriel Scott Pwamang and Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces, and University of Ghana Associate Professor James Sefah Dzisah. Their mandate is to investigate three petitions seeking the Chief Justice’s removal, which prompted her suspension pending the outcome of the proceedings.

President Mahama’s decision followed consultations with the Council of State, which advised that a prima facie case had been established against Justice Torkornoo. The Chief Justice has since responded to the allegations, though the specifics of the petitions remain undisclosed.

The case has drawn significant public interest, with legal observers noting its potential implications for judicial accountability in Ghana. While the Constitution safeguards judicial independence, it also provides mechanisms for addressing misconduct, balancing the need for due process with public confidence in the judiciary. Historically, such proceedings are rare, making this inquiry a pivotal moment in Ghana’s legal landscape.

As the committee begins its work, the focus remains on ensuring a thorough yet efficient process one that upholds constitutional standards while addressing the concerns raised against the nation’s top judge.