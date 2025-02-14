Legal Heavyweight Thaddeus Sory Blasts Special Prosecutor’s “Theatrics” in Ofori-Atta Probe

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer Thaddeus Sory has launched a scathing critique of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng’s handling of the investigation into former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, accusing the anti-graft czar of prioritizing media drama over substantive legal action.

The rebuke follows a chaotic sequence of events, including a contested raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence and Agyebeng’s controversial declaration of the ex-minister as a “fugitive of justice” amid claims of medical leave abroad.

Raids, Press Conferences, and a Fugitive Label



The tensions ignited on February 11, 2025, when state security operatives stormed Ofori-Atta’s home—a move the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) later distanced itself from. A day later, Agyebeng held a press conference denying involvement in the raid but stunned observers by labeling Ofori-Atta a fugitive, despite being informed by the former minister’s lawyers that he was in the U.S. for medical treatment.

Sory, in a blistering Facebook post, lambasted the SP’s approach as legally incoherent and wasteful. “If you have evidence, prosecute,” he wrote. “Ghanaian law permits trials in absentia. Instead, we’ve seen grandstanding, press conferences, and financial loss to the state through wasted resources.” He argued that Agyebeng’s focus on public declarations over courtroom action undermines the OSP’s mandate and public trust.

“Enough Storytelling—Do Your Job!”



The lawyer dismissed Agyebeng’s apology for the raid as “hypocritical theater,” noting the OSP had already denied authorizing the operation. “Why apologize if you weren’t responsible? Is this fear, or an attempt to cosplay as both hunter and peacemaker?” Sory quipped, questioning the SP’s motives. He urged Agyebeng to collaborate with Ofori-Atta’s legal team or proceed to trial, rather than “beating the gong gong” for headlines.

Credibility Crisis



Sory’s broadside amplifies growing skepticism about the OSP’s efficacy and neutrality. Critics argue the office, established to combat high-level corruption, risks devolving into a tool for political spectacle. The Ofori-Atta case—involving a polarizing figure linked to Ghana’s recent economic crisis—has become a lightning rod for these concerns.

“The SP’s role isn’t to perform for cameras but to build airtight cases,” said legal analyst Efua Sutherland. “Declaring someone a fugitive without exhausting legal avenues reeks of overreach.” Others warn that the controversy could deter cooperation from future investigation targets, fearing trial by media.

Agyebeng’s office has yet to respond to Sory’s critique. However, the backlash underscores a pivotal challenge for Ghana’s anti-corruption framework: balancing transparency with due process. For citizens weary of graft scandals, the OSP’s credibility hinges on convictions, not press conferences. As Sory put it: “We don’t need updates—we need results.”

The ball now lies in Agyebeng’s court. Whether he shifts focus to the courtroom—or doubles down on public salvos—will determine if the OSP becomes a beacon of accountability or another footnote in Ghana’s struggle against impunity.

Read Thaddeus Sory’s full post below: