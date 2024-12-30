Legal Practitioner Slams Government and EC for Election Failures as Swearing-In Looms

Andrew Appiah Danquah, a private legal practitioner and member of the Communications Team for the Movement for Change, has strongly criticized both the incumbent government and the Electoral Commission (EC) for their failure to resolve the status of six constituencies ahead of the swearing-in of Members of Parliament, scheduled for just days away.

Speaking on TV3’s NewDay show, Danquah expressed serious concerns over the unresolved electoral disputes and their implications for the country’s governance.

“This is a massive failure on the part of the government and the Electoral Commission. We are just six days away from swearing in, yet we still don’t know who the elected MPs are in about six constituencies,” Danquah remarked. His comments reflect a broader frustration with the election process, highlighting the uncertainty that looms over the country’s political future as the legislative session approaches.

Danquah further questioned the government’s role in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process, especially concerning security issues. “How do you explain a situation where some groups force the EC to make unlawful declarations? Is this not a massive failure on the part of the government, which is responsible for ensuring security in this country?” he asked. His criticism underscores the complex nature of Ghana’s electoral environment, where challenges to results and claims of misconduct can destabilize the public trust in the process.

The lawyer also lamented the erosion of public confidence in both the EC and the security agencies, which he believes have failed in their respective duties to maintain order and fairness. “The people of Ghana have lost faith in the Electoral Commission’s capacity to manage elections and in the security agencies’ ability to ensure fairness and order,” he stated, further emphasizing the negative impact these failures could have on the country’s democratic stability.

Danquah’s remarks come at a time of heightened political tension as Ghana prepares for a new parliamentary session, with unresolved electoral issues creating uncertainty in key constituencies. His comments add to the growing criticism of the EC’s handling of the election results and the perceived lack of accountability within the government, particularly in its role in maintaining security during the election process. With the swearing-in approaching, the unresolved disputes in these constituencies could further complicate the political landscape, fueling more skepticism about the fairness and transparency of the electoral system.