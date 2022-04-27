Legal Practitioners advises not to be led by the love for money

The Upper West Regional President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mr Ubeidu Siddique, has advised persons desiring to pursue career opportunities in law not to allow material things to be their motivation.

He said lawyers must exhibit high personal integrity and discipline to serve saying, “If money is your motivation, you will be exiting just as you are entering.”

Mr Siddique gave the advice at the Law Express Per-Season Forum at the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) in Wa on Tuesday.

The event was organized by the Law Express in collaboration with the SDD-UBIDS to encourage people to consider taking up career prospects in the field of law as well as to create a platform for stakeholders to discuss the introduction of a law programme at the University,

It was on the theme: “Educational and Career Prospects in the Law,” and brought together legal persons in the region to share their experiences in the law profession with the participants.

Mr Siddique, who is also the Upper West Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice said “As a lawyer you have to be diligent, skillful, ethical, honest and hardworking. If you want to become a lawyer and you are lazy, forget it.”

Talking on the prospects in law, the Regional GBA President observed that there were many opportunities in the study of law saying, “One thing good about law is that you can work in any setting. Every setting needs a lawyer.”

He, therefore pledged the support of the association to the SDD-UBIDS in its quest to commence a law programme at the university to propel the growth of the faculty.

Professor Philip Duku Osei, the Vice Chancellor of the SDD-UBIDS, said plans were far advanced for the commencement of the law programme and urged for support of the stakeholders to let it come to fruition.

He commended the organisers of the forum for creating the platform for discussion on the introduction of the programme and said it was part of fulfilling their mandate as a university.

On her part, Madam Nuhela Seidu, the convener of the forum and host of the Law Express, said the initiative was among other objectives, aimed to educate the public on their rights and responsibilities to enable them seek justice when the need arose.

Madam Seidu, a legal practitioner, said the forum would transcend from supporting the introduction of the law programme at the SDD-UBIDS to ensuring that the department thrives to become one of the best in the country.

Some of the participants expressed the hope that a law faculty would be established in the northern part of the country in the near future to bring the study of the profession to the doorsteps of the people.

Mr Clement Eledi, the Supervising High Court Judge in Wa, and a former President of the Upper West Regional GBA, among other dignitaries attended the event.