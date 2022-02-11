Legal practitioners in Namibia told to embrace pro bono culture

Namibian President Hage Geingob on Thursday encouraged legal practitioners in the country to restore the nobility of the profession through embracing a pro bono — for the public good — culture.

The head of state highlighted this during a virtual opening of the 2022 Legal Year held in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, noting that the last two years had been very difficult because of the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the socioeconomic front of the society and the administration of justice, particularly the court processes had been affected in one way or another.

According to Geingob, legal practitioners also need to hold each other accountable and serve the Namibian people with dignity and diligence in an effort to use the law as a tool to enhance social justice.

“Access to legal services and justice are important anchors to promoting and fulfilling the right to a fair trial as provided for in the Namibian constitution and our collective consciousness dictates that we all do our part,” he said.

Geingob stressed the administration of justice remains an integral component of the country’s governance architecture.

“As a nation whose citizens engaged in a bitter war against colonialism and racism, our objective was not only to win freedom but to ensure that those who had been shackled by the chains of discrimination and oppression now enjoy the fruits of equality and justice,” he added. Enditem