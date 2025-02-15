Legal Scholar Kpebu Cautions Against Premature Praise for Mahama’s Early Policies

Accra-based lawyer and governance advocate Martin Kpebu has issued a stark warning to Ghanaians tempering enthusiasm over President John Mahama’s early policy initiatives, urging citizens to avoid the “honeymoon phase” trap that followed his predecessor’s tenure.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on February 15, Kpebu drew parallels to the initial optimism surrounding former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration in 2017, which later soured amid economic challenges and corruption scandals.

“In 2017, everyone praised Akufo-Addo’s swift start—free SHS, renewed anti-graft rhetoric. But look where we are now,” Kpebu remarked. “Today, some are already applauding Mahama’s first steps. Let’s not repeat history. True progress is measured over years, not weeks.” His comments come as Mahama’s month-old administration rolls out early pledges, including cost-of-living relief measures and promises to revitalize stalled infrastructure projects like the Saglemi housing scheme.

Kpebu, known for his relentless advocacy for accountability in high-profile cases such as the Saglemi scandal, stressed that public adulation without scrutiny risks emboldening complacency. “Excitement is not a substitute for vigilance,” he asserted. “We must demand tangible results—reduced inflation, completed projects, prosecutions where needed—not just speeches and symbolism.”

The legal scholar’s caution taps into a broader skepticism among governance watchdogs. Akufo-Addo’s administration, initially hailed for its ambitious reforms, faced mounting criticism over debt mismanagement, controversial ministerial appointments, and perceived leniency toward allies implicated in corruption. Kpebu argued that Mahama’s team, which includes both fresh faces and returning officials from his prior term, must be held to higher standards to avoid similar pitfalls.

“Every new government enjoys a goodwill window,” said political analyst Dr. Charity Frempong. “But Ghana’s cycle of hope and disillusionment shows that without sustained pressure, leaders drift. Kpebu is right—citizens and media must keep the heat on.”

Mahama’s return to power, following a contentious election, has reignited debates over his previous tenure’s mixed legacy, marked by infrastructure drives shadowed by debt accumulation. His current pledges to stabilize the economy and combat corruption have been met with cautious optimism, but Kpebu insists actions, not aspirations, will define success.

Civil society groups echo this sentiment. “Accountability starts on Day One,” said Transparency Ghana’s Executive Director Akosua Agyepong. “If the president is serious about transparency, he should fast-track audits of high-profile projects and publicly track campaign promises.”

While the administration has yet to respond directly to Kpebu’s remarks, aides emphasize that Mahama remains focused on “delivering, not PR.” Yet with Ghana’s economy still fragile and public trust in institutions eroded, the lawyer’s message resonates.

“Ghanaians are tired of cycles of hype and letdown,” Kpebu concluded. “This time, we must refuse to be dazzled by early moves. Let’s judge Mahama by his endurance, not his sprint.” As the administration finds its footing, one truth remains: in a nation weary of unmet promises, patience is wearing thin—and scrutiny is non-negotiable.