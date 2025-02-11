Legal Scholar Urges Special Committee to Strengthen Accountability in Landmark Governance Report

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, a key member of the committee behind Ghana’s recently published ORAL governance report, has called for the establishment of a specialized investigative body to ensure the report’s findings translate into actionable reforms.

His appeal comes amid mixed public reactions to the document, which was submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on February 10 and hailed by advocates as a potential turning point for governmental transparency.

During an interview on TV3’s *Hot Edition* hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Kpebu stressed that the report’s success hinges on rigorous follow-through. He proposed that the Attorney-General (A-G) form a dedicated committee to probe the report’s revelations systematically. “Merely documenting these issues isn’t enough,” Kpebu argued. “The A-G must institutionalize accountability by creating a team with the mandate to investigate, prosecute where necessary, and monitor compliance.”

The ORAL report, details of which remain under wraps, is understood to address systemic governance gaps, including alleged misconduct within public institutions. While its contents have sparked optimism among anti-corruption groups, Kpebu cautioned against premature celebration. “History is littered with well-intentioned reports that gather dust. Without structural mechanisms to act on these findings, we risk repeating the same cycles,” he noted.

Beyond institutional reforms, Kpebu emphasized the role of everyday Ghanaians in sustaining accountability. He urged citizens to adopt a “see it, say it, sort it” mindset, framing civic vigilance as a cornerstone of democratic health. “Corruption thrives in silence. When citizens actively report malfeasance and demand answers, it creates a culture where impunity cannot root,” he said.

His dual focus—top-down institutional rigor and bottom-up public engagement—reflects broader debates in Ghana’s governance landscape. Critics argue that past accountability drives, such as the short-lived Office of the Special Prosecutor, have been hamstrung by political interference and resource constraints. Skeptics question whether a new committee under the A-G would fare better, particularly in a climate where public trust in institutions remains fragile.

Yet Kpebu’s recommendations arrive at a pivotal moment. With Ghana grappling with economic headwinds and a renewed push for IMF-backed fiscal discipline, the government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate credible stewardship of public resources. The ORAL report, if leveraged effectively, could bolster these efforts—or deepen cynicism if perceived as another performative exercise.

Political analysts suggest the proposed committee’s composition will be critical. “Its independence, funding, and authority must be insulated from partisan agendas,” said Dr. Ama Serwah, a governance expert at the University of Ghana. “Without clear terms and bipartisan buy-in, even the best-structured bodies falter.”

As the government reviews the ORAL report, all eyes are on the A-G’s next move. Will it heed Kpebu’s call for a specialized team, signaling a commitment to tangible change? Or will the report join the archive of unfulfilled reform blueprints? For citizens like Adwoa Mensah, a trader in Madina, the answer carries real stakes. “We’re tired of promises,” she said. “If this committee happens, let it be the one that finally delivers.”

In the meantime, Kpebu’s message lingers: Accountability is not a document—it’s a process. And in Ghana’s case, that process may demand both institutional muscle and an awakened citizenry to succeed.