Legal Scholar Warns Against Judicial Politicization Amid Chief Justice Petitions

Ghanaian legal scholar Kwaku Anane-Gyinde has cautioned against politicizing judicial processes, particularly as petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo spark national debate.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, the GIMPA Law School lecturer warned that undermining the judiciary risks destabilizing Ghana’s democratic foundations.

“If we begin to bastardize and undermine well-established institutions like the judiciary, we are all in trouble,” Anane-Gyinde stated. “You may disagree with court decisions, but democracy demands respect for legal processes.” His remarks follow unverified petitions against Chief Justice Torkornoo, whose details remain undisclosed, fueling speculation and partisan rhetoric.

Anane-Gyinde stressed transparency, questioning why petitioners and allegations have not been made public. “If there are serious petitions, where are they? Who are the petitioners? Democracy thrives on openness, not secrecy,” he argued. The scholar acknowledged that legal challenges can strengthen jurisprudence but condemned political exploitation of such processes. “Legal scrutiny is like testing a car—it improves the system. But politicians are hyping this for gains, not justice.”

The debate centers on balancing confidentiality in judicial proceedings with public interest. While some advocate discretion until formal rulings, others demand full disclosure to ensure accountability. Anane-Gyinde’s intervention highlights broader concerns over Ghana’s judicial independence amid rising political tensions.

Ghana’s judiciary has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years, with critics alleging executive interference and delayed reforms. The Chief Justice’s office has not commented on the petitions, though sources confirm preliminary reviews are underway.

As discourse intensifies, civil society groups urge restraint, emphasizing the judiciary’s role as a democratic safeguard. “An independent judiciary is non-negotiable,” said Kofi Abban of the Legal Advocacy Network. “Politicizing its functions erodes trust in all institutions.”

With no timeline for resolving the petitions, Anane-Gyinde’s warning underscores a pivotal moment for Ghana’s governance—one where legal integrity and political accountability hang in delicate balance.