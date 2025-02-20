Legal Showdown Over Drone Surveillance

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has drawn a line in the sand over what he sees as an unjustified invasion of his privacy and a politically motivated misuse of investigative powers.

At a recent appearance on JoyNews’ The Pulse, the Effutu MP condemned the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) initiative after drones were flown over his property—one he has owned since 2006—simply because it adjoins the Police Academy.

Afenyo-Markin was quick to dismiss any notion that his property could be misconstrued as state land, questioning the necessity of such invasive measures. “Must you fly a drone on my property?” he asked, highlighting his disbelief that a personal boundary could be misconstrued as a public asset. His reaction underscores a growing concern among opposition figures that ORAL is less about rooting out corruption and more about targeting political adversaries.

The MP’s tone turned resolute as he issued a stark warning: if his name or property appears in the final report, he vowed to pursue legal action against every individual involved. Such a declaration not only signals his determination to defend his rights but also casts a spotlight on a broader issue—whether investigative probes are being weaponized for political gain. As tensions mount, Afenyo-Markin’s stand raises critical questions about the balance between state authority and individual privacy in a vibrant democracy.