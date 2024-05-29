Legend Mac Tontoh’s House Demolished Without Court Order

House number 2 Osibisa close which belongs to late Legendary Musician Micheal Tontoh of popular Osibisa Fame has been completely demolished by persons believed to be land guards.

These land guards are alleged to have carried out the unlawful demolition with the backing of some top officials from the office of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana.

Last Sunday, May 26, 2024, Patrick Ndego led some persons with excavators to pull down the said building which is located in Dzorwulu between CompuGhana and Ghana Gas without any court order.

This is the same Patrick Ndego, an acclaimed estate developer from Kasoa who sold half plot of land to a soldier resulting in the brutal murder of the soldier by Benlord Ababio.

The unlawful demolition of the residence of the Music Legend Mac Tontoh, on Sunday with about 100 land guards was allegedly carried out with the knowledge of the police.

Information received is that three separate reports have been filed with the police regarding attempts by Wiafe Addo, who claims to be the second in command for the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah, and Joe Asiedu to demolish the property and take over the land.

Snippets of information gathered from the family is that attempts have been made in the past by Wiafe Addo and Joe Asiedu to sell the land to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wuntumi.

These attempts failed when Chairman Wuntumi who got wind of the illegal activities surrounding the sale of the property, withdrew interest in the land.

The group, Wiafe Addo and his cohorts continued to hatch other plans and this time succeeded in demolition the property, razing it down completely with the land guards who took part in the exercise allegedly stealing properties, music instruments and other musical relics from the house.

Speaking to Nana Kunadu Yiadom, a niece to late legend Musician Mac Tontoh and the occupant of the residence that was unlawfully demolished by Patrick Ndego, Wiafe Addo and Joe Asiedu, after the exercise, she indicated that she was aware that some Jubilee house gurus have planned and made several attempts to take over the only property legitimately acquired by the late Mac Tontoh throughout his musical life carrier.

“The sad news is that one Kweku Wiafe Addo a family friend pretended to be associating with the family on maintaining goodwill for the estate of late Mr. and Mrs. Mac Tontoh, divided the property and sold half of the land located at Dzorwulu to the Ghana Gas Company which has today been developed into an Astroturf football pitch for the Ghana Gas company staff,” she revealed.

Nana Kunadu Yiadom averred that Kweku Wiafe Addo fraudulently falsified documents from the property of late Mr. and Mrs Mac Tontoh but all efforts to pull strings for the Ghana Police to assist in carrying out the said unlawful takeover and demolition of the property of late Mac Tontoh has been a challenge, until today.

Kweku Wiafe Addo, in December 2023, unlawfully entered the house and removed all windows, roofings and doors of the property of late music legend Mac Tontoh without any court orders.

He was arrested by the Kotobaabi Divisional Police Command but was granted bail based on a single call from a high-profile source.

This time, Kweku Wiafe Addo has teamed up with Patrick Ndego to demolish the property claiming the land has been sold to Patrick Ndego.

Patrick Ndego upon his arrival at the House of Mac Tontoh with the heavy duty earth moving Machine told the niece of Mac Tontoh, Nana Kunadu Yiadom in her attempt to call the police from the Property fraud office ordered his land Guards numbering about 100 to seize her mobile phones which they did by taking her phone from her hand and assured her that, No Police Commander or the Inspector General of Police can stop him nor arrest him against the demolition he is carrying out ” because he has paid for the house and must demolish it now.

The mind-boggling question is, it seems the statement of Wiafe Addo, Joe Tontoh and Patrick Ndego is being Affirmed by the inability of the Kotobaabi Divisional Police Command, who effected the first arrest of Wiafe Addo after he was caught by the Police at the house of Mac Tontoh with land guards removing all the Metal sliding window frames of the house into a Kia truck without any court order.

The second attempt by Wiafe Addo who claims to be working as the second in command from the office of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo again was when he pulled down part of the Mac Tontoh house at Dzorwulu and was arrested by the Property fraud unit of the Ghana Police Service but was immediately released on bail without any charges leveled against him by the Property fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Then came the decision by Wiafe Addo and the authorities that be, that brought on board Patrick Ndego an acclaimed estate developer from Kasoa, who sold out a half plot of land at Kasoa to a Soldier resulting into his being shot to death by another self-acclaimed National Security officer but this time has been brought to join their team to use brute force to carry out the demolition of Legendary Musician Micheal Tontoh of Popular Osibisa Fame’s house at Dzorwulu Ghana Gas without any Court orders.