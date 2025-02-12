Legendary Amakye Dede Set To Dazzle Music Lovers This Val’s Day Weekend

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of excitement and entertainment in Accra. This Valentine’s Day weekend, Soho Accra and the Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel are hosting a series of events that promise to take the city’s nightlife to the next level.

On February 14th, Soho Accra presents “Simply Irresistible”, a night of music, dancing, and romance with the SoHo band. Meanwhile, the Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel will host “Val’s Day with the Legend Amakye Dede”, a special concert featuring the Ghanaian music icon.

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Andy Dosty, will be hosting the ‘Val’s Day with The Legend Amakye Dede’ event.

The fun continues on February 15th with “Groovy Night” at Soho Accra with the greatest Band, and on February 16th, Amakye Dede takes the stage again at Soho Accra for a live performance.

To secure your spot at these events, dial *713*33*20# for tickets or call 0550188888 / 0271000085 for reservations. Don’t miss out on the ultimate nightlife experience in Accra this weekend.