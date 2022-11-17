Legendary Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni elated with Grammy nomination

Legendary Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni is excited over his nomination for the Best Global Music Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards.

It is the third time the reggae musician has been nominated for the Grammys, but he faces stiff competition from Burna Boy, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Arooj Aftab & Anoushika Shankar, and Kellerman who have all been nominated.

His song titled “Neva Bow Down,” which featured “Blvk H3ro” from Jamaica, secured him the nomination.

Dawuni, on his Twitter page, tweeted, “I am truly honoured to be nominated for another #Grammy award for my song “Never Bow Down” feat. @BLVKH3RO This is huge for Africa and the Carribean coming together on this global roots anthem!

“Thanks to everyone who was part of this and congrats to my fellow nominees.”

Fellow Ghanaian musicians like Manifest, Akwaboah, Abochie, and Tic Tac have congratulated Dawuni on his new Grammy nomination via social media.

The 65th Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from Los Angeles, USA.