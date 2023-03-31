Legendary Impact Awards Launched

The novelty ‘Legendary Impact Awards 2023’ has been launched in Cantonments, Accra at the Susana Lodge by Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) on Thursday, March 30.

He remarked that sports heroes and legends should be celebrated and honoured while they are alive.

Mr. Fianoo who chaired the Press Launch noted that the Legendary Impact Awards has not come to add up to the numbers, but it is unique for looking out for sportsmen and women who have given back to society.

“The Awards Scheme goes beyond the field, because we are looking for footballers or sports personalities who have touched lives.

“It is to encourage our stars to be responsible and philanthropic, show humanitarian character” he stressed.

He named the categories as Health, Education, Economic Empowerment, Human Rights, Inspirational Figure, Sports Development, Sports Organisation / Company of the Year, Sports Journalist of the Year and Humanitarian Ambassador.

He commended the media for supporting sports events and programmes, as a media man himself, Mr. Fianoo, former CEO of AshantiGold who has served in many capacities in football saluted and encouraged sports journalists to work harder and involve in the Awards.

Mr. Mark Addo, Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) who presented the keynote address defined Philanthropism, the impact in lives of others and benefits of giving back to society when you have more.

“Ghanaian are generous by culture, so people know how to give, however these charitable personalities must be recognized and honoured.

Those who contribute to health, education, gender balance, peace and justice, socio economic development, promoted literacy and education must be inspired.” He added.

According to the GFA Veep, football has changed the lives of many people and they must impact the society as the United Nations Sustainability Goals suggest, because football unites people, and provides equal opportunities for boys and girls.

He named some footballers who have been in the news notably the late Christian Atsu who bailed prison inmates and an orphanage (Arms around the child project), other stars who have contributed to socio economic development include Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Michael Essien and Tariq Lamptey, among others.

The CEO of 1Ghana Productions, events organisers Mr. Yakub Alfa Suleiman named the board of governors as Chief Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Mr. Kudloe Fianoo, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Mr. Sannie Daraa and Shiekh Tophic Seinu.

He expressed that they are a young but vibrant company who want to make an impact, and urged corporate Ghana to keep on investing in sports, as the best is yet to come.

Sheikh Tophic Seniu, editor of Footballmadeinghana and a member of the GFA Communications Team told Yours Truly the maiden Awards Dinner will come off in June this year.