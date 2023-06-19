Legends hail MTN Ashantifest community gala goals

Two former national super stars, Abdul Razak and Frimpong Manso have extoled the concept of the community gala competition dubbed MTN Ashantifest 2023 to create unity and unearth talents in the Ashanti Region.

1978 African Footballer of the Year, Abdul Razak and top defender Frimpong Manso who played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko think the community gala is another platform identify and groom future stars.

The tournament which will bring excitement to Kumasi has 16 teams contesting for 20,000 ghc winning prize at stake.

Abdul Razak aka the Golden Boy said at the launch of the 2023 edition “Now the league has ended, no Premiership. No Division One or Division Two. They are all off. This time the MTN Community Gala is coming on that is where that are going to get players so the standard will be very high.”

Frimong Manso expressed that the competition is a big platform for both players and agents to achieve something special.

“There are certain players who don’t get the opportunity of playing at the highest level,” Frimpong Manso said at the launch of the event.

“With this community gala, you get to see players and agents come to the venue [to watch]. They even like those players because they are not affiliated with any club.”

Communities competing include Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

Others are Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

Old Tafo, the reigning champions hope to defend their title but it will not be easy as other teams are coming well prepared.

All participating teams will receive 3,000ghc each for preparation, and the winner take home 20,000ghc, runner up gets10,000ghc and 3rd.gets 5,000ghc.