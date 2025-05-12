Legislation Needed to Prevent Future Flood Disasters, Says Dam Committee Chair

The government must implement a Legislative Instrument to restrict construction in flood-prone areas following the destructive spillage from the Akosombo Dam, according to the chairman of the spillage committee.

Engineer Kirk Koffi emphasized the urgent need for legal safeguards to prevent further encroachment into vulnerable zones, warning that failure to act could lead to repeated disasters.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Koffi stressed that while a formal legal framework is being developed, local authorities must immediately enforce existing regulations. District Assemblies, traditional leaders, and disaster management agencies should collaborate to halt unauthorized construction in areas identified as high-risk flood zones. His comments follow the submission of a 126-page report to the Energy Minister detailing the causes and consequences of the 2023 spillage, which displaced tens of thousands and caused extensive damage.

The committee’s findings described the controlled water release as a necessary measure to prevent catastrophic dam failure amid unusually heavy rainfall. However, the report also acknowledged shortcomings in emergency preparedness, including gaps in communication and resource distribution. The disaster submerged entire communities, destroying homes, schools, and health facilities while inflicting severe economic losses, particularly in agriculture.

With climate change increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events, experts argue that proactive land-use policies are essential. A well-enforced Legislative Instrument could provide long-term protection, but its success will depend on consistent implementation and community compliance. For now, the responsibility rests with local leaders to ensure no further settlements are established in hazardous areas. The lessons from this disaster underscore the need for stronger coordination between national agencies and regional stakeholders to mitigate future risks.