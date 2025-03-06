Legoe Physio Champions Community Health with Independence Day Free Screenings

Accra’s Mamprobi-based Legoe Physio and Wellness Center will open its doors for free health screenings and a public open day this Thursday, March 6, aligning with Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebrations.

The event, hosted at its Nii Saka Street facility, aims to spotlight accessible physiotherapy and holistic wellness care, reinforcing the center’s mission to bridge gaps in community health education and treatment.

“Our goal isn’t just to treat pain—it’s to empower people to reclaim their lives through strength, mobility, and overall well-being,” said Professor Jonathan Quartey, the center’s senior physiotherapist. Known for its community-focused outreach, including participation in Accra’s iconic Chale Wote Festival, Legoe emphasizes a blend of traditional physiotherapy and wellness practices tailored to individual needs.

The open day will showcase the center’s personalized care strategies, from post-injury rehabilitation to chronic pain management, backed by a team of experienced therapists. Miss Becky Odoi, a staff physiotherapist, highlighted their patient-first ethos: “We design treatments around each person’s unique challenges—whether it’s recovering mobility or improving mental resilience.”

Young physiotherapist Samuel Asinor echoed the sentiment, stressing efficiency without compromising compassion. “Ghanaians deserve care that respects their time and dignity,” he said. The center’s facilities, praised for their welcoming environment, include tailored home-care services for those unable to visit in person.

Daniel Ankrah, a local fitness advocate and attendee, applauded the initiative. “Awareness drives like this are vital. Many still underestimate how physiotherapy can transform daily life,” he remarked.

With screenings covering mobility assessments, pain diagnostics, and wellness consultations, Legoe’s team hopes to demystify physiotherapy while addressing preventable health issues. Professor Quartey added, “Independence isn’t just national—it’s personal. True freedom is living without limitations from pain.”

The event underscores a growing push to prioritize preventive healthcare in Ghana, blending modern techniques with community trust. As Accra residents mark Independence Day, Legoe’s open doors offer a reminder: national pride begins with individual vitality.