Legon Cities, Bechem United share spoils at El-Wak

Legon Cities couldn’t capitalize on home advantage as they were held by Bechem United in a goalless draw game played at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Bechem United having gained a point from the match-day 13 encounter stay in fifth on the league table with 22 points while Legon Cities moved up to 13th on the standings with 14 points.

Both sides struggled to control the ball on a very dry playing surface which culminated in a ding-dong affair with some dangerous tackles flying in.

But Bechem United were the much better side going forward and attacker Augustine Okrah came close with a left-foot strike but his effort missed the target.

Bechem United attacker, Emmanuel Annor came close in the 20th minute with a towering header which struck the crossbar and was by far the better chance in the first half.

The home side barely threatened in front of goal as they were often left to try their lack from close range which often sealed wide.

The first half ended scoreless.

Bechem United started the second half on the front foot looking much better in possession and Annor once again came close with another header but went wide.

The Hunters were largely dominant in the opening minutes of the second half but wasted most of their chances.

Legon Cities with the quarter of the game left were much purposeful in attack as they began to create some half chances.

Legon Cities striker Croster Obour who was largely silent in the game had a half chance but his effort from close range went wide.

Both sides seemed content with the scoreline heading into the last stages of the game and they settle for a point each at the end of the game.