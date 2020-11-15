Legon Cities were held to 1-1 draw game by Berekum Chelsea in the first game of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Stephen Amankona’s opener from the penalty spot was canceled by Jonah Attuquaye’s perfectly struck penalty all in the first half.

It was a cagey affair inside the opening minutes but the away side were on top creating few chances with Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda producing some good saves.

Perhaps the home side were missing the services of their newly acquired highly prolific striker Asamoah Gyan who was not fit for the match.

Berekum Chelsea broke the deadlock on 23rd-minute mark when their captain Stephen Amankonah struck them in-front from the penalty spot after Kofi Owusu was brought down in the penalty area.

Legon Cities midfielder Baba Mahama came close to restoring parity for the home side but his header skewed narrowly wide.

Legon Cities were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute after Baba Mahama was brought down in the area and Jonah Attuquaye restored parity for the home side.

The first half ended 1-1.

Legon Cities started the second half on the front foot as they search for the lead especially with the introduction of highly-rated youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe.

The Chelsea defence stood resolute in their defending as they curtailed most of the attacks of Legon Cities.

Attuquaye came close to scoring his second goal of the day but his header from close range failed to find the target midway through the second half.

Berekum Chelsea nearly took the lead against the runoff of play in the 80th minute but once again Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda was equal to the task.

Legon Cities on the hand were gifted an opportunity from 20 yards but Attuquaye’ free-kick was feeble for the Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper as both sides shared the points.