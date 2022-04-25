Legon Cities condemned Asante Kotoko to two successive defeats

Legon Cities displayed a sterling performance at the Baba Yara Stadium where they condemned Asante Kotoko to two successive defeats by beating them 3-1 in their match week 26 encounter.

It was perhaps the poorest performance that the Porcupine Warriors have exhibited this season as they failed to match the attacking prowess of Legon Cities with Hans Kwofie and Jonas Attuquaye being the chief tormentors.

For most part of the 90 minutes, Kotoko were a pale shadow of themselves as every department of the team could not glitter on a day the fans expected them to return to winning ways, having dropped points on the road last week.

Both teams shared possession equally in the early stages as they made incursions into each other’s vital area when referee Yao Bless signalled for the commencement of proceedings.

But it was the visitors who came close to scoring on the 9th minute when Michael Ampadu launched a long drive from 30 yards, missing the target by inches.

Their efforts paid off when their skipper, Jonas Attuquaye was adjudged to have been brought down by the referee in the penalty box in the 15th minute.

The Kotoko players protested the decision of the referee, but he stood by the decision and awarded the penalty which was beautifully converted by Michael Otou.

As Kotoko stepped up their game in search of the equaliser, Legon Cities occasionally caught them on the break with Attuquaye being the target man in their onslaughts.

In the 28th minute, the Royals fetched the second goal when Hans Kwofie connected home a cross from Hamza Nasiru from the right side of attack.

In his attempt to respond to the dominance of the away team, Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum pulled out Dickson Afoakwa in the 35th minute for Mudasiru Salifu.

Mudasiru’s introduction yielded instant results when he reduced the deficit just five minutes of being on the field by heading a corner into the back of the net from close range.

Kotoko continued to press for the equaliser but the visitors held on resolutely and went into the break with their slim lead.

Just one minute after the break, Legon Cities restored their two-goal lead after Hans Kwofie connected another cross from his skipper who had been a torn in the flesh of the Kotoko defence all afternoon.

Having taken another commanding lead, Legon Cities took the game to the Porcupines, exposing the weakness in their defence on several occasions.

With 17 minutes to end proceedings, Coach Ogum made three substitutions, bringing on Emmanuel Keyekeh, Patrick Asmah, and Evans Adomako for George Mfegue, Christopher Nartey and Ibrahim Imoro respectively.

The substitutions brought some sense of urgency into the play of Asante Kotoko but poor finishing denied them any hope of salvaging a point as the game entered the last ten minutes.

Legon Cities almost scored the fourth goal against the run of play when Michael Otou headed the ball against the woodwork with a yawning net before him.

Not even a six-minute additional time by the fourth referee could afford the league leaders the opportunity to score a face-saving goal to appease the home fans.

The results mean Kotoko have failed to pick a point after beating their bitterest rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak on match week 24.

They however remain on top of the league log, but Bechem United has a chance to cut down their lead to five points if they are able to beat Karela at the Nana Gyeabour’s Park on Monday.