Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Legon Cities FC, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has cut a sod for the construction of 150-bed accommodation facility for trainees of the military at the Bundase Training base in the Greater Region.

This is to ease accommodation challenges of the trainees, who are currently housed in tents and a dormitory and have over the years been at the mercy of the weather.

At a sod-cutting ceremony Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah Chief of Army Staff (COAS), praised the efforts of Gulf Energy and sister company Legon Cities Football Club for their continued support of the activities of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He added that his vision, among others, was to see to the upgrade of his forces in the area of accommodation and extend that into other facets including and not limited well-constructed road network within the camp and the provision of utilities.

The COAS who represented the Chief of Defense Staff Lieutenant General Obed Akwa for the occasion remarked that the soldiers’ accommodation had come at a very opportune time as the Military High Command places a lot of premium on dignified accommodation for its trainees.

Major General Oppong-Peprah expressed profound gratitude to the companies for the donation and assured them that the building would be put to good use and properly maintained.

Mr. Martin Agboyo General Manager of Gulf Energy and Legon Cities FC who represented Board Chairman Richard K. Atikpo revealed that his companies are committed to enhancing the lives and welfare of the everyday Ghanaian as part of their CSR.

Gulf Energy and Legon Cities FC have supported Governments efforts at curbing the dreaded COVID 19 by providing items including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), disposable bed sheets rolls, Video Laryngoscopes, Dissecting Forceps, bedsteads, bedside desks, carrier stretchers, examination beds, wheel chairs, food trolleys, metro shelving, suction machines and more to support their operations at the Isolation Centre of the EL-Wak Sports Stadium.

The funding of the project would also be supported by C & G Minington with Structures and Logistics Company Limited undertaking the construction of the facility.