Legon Cities get late equalizer to pick a point against Hearts

Legon Cities FC kept it late in the league game against Hearts of Oak after snatching a late equalizer in their 19th week league game at the El-wak Stadium.

Osman Amadu stole the late equalizer to deny Hearts of Oak the maximum points as Legon Cities fought back to draw 1-1 with the League Champions in their Match Day 18 Ghana Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The Phobians took an early lead through Isaac Mensah in the 12th minute but failed to kill the game as they failed to connect the numerous chances that came their way.

Former Inter Milan star Sulley Muntaru who featured in his 4th straight match for the Champions delivered a delicious assist for Isaac Mensah to head home the opener but a late Osman Amadu goal saw the two sides share the spoils.

Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu was the star of the day as he pulled a number of brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.

The former Vision FC shot stopper denied Afriyie Banieh in the 28th minute as he stretched at full length to push out a dangerous ball that was heading in. Essu again pulled a sensational save inside 87th minutes to continue his brilliant display.

Legon Cities intensified the pressure on Hearts of Oak and got rewarded in added time. Osman Amadu who was brought in for Hamza Nasiru in the 68th minute netted the equalizer inside the 92nd minute to break the heart of the away fans who were raring for their first win in 4 matches – having gone winless since January 30.

The result takes Hearts of Oak to the 5th spot with 26 points – whiles Legon Cities remain in 10th place with 22 points.