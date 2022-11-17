Legon Cities hold Kotoko in betPawa Premier League at Kumasi 

Legon Cities proved to be a torn in the flesh of Kumasi Asante Kotoko once again at the Baba Yara Stadium after holding the Porcupines to a pulsating 1-1 draw game in their match week seven encounter on Wednesday.

Maxwell Konadu and his charges secured a famous win at the same venue last season despite Kotoko’s blistering form that saw them winning the league.

The performance of the Royals was not different from what they exhibited at the Baba Yara Stadium last season as they dictated the pace of the game most part of the 90 minutes.

After conceding from the spot in the 15th minute, Cities took control of the match, forcing Kotoko to chase the ball as if they were the visiting team.

Asante Kotoko made the first attempt at goal under two minutes after switching defence into attack but a feeble header from Nicholas Mensah could not trouble goalkeeper William Emmanuel Essu.

The Porcupines won a penalty after Suleman Mohammed pulled Steven Dese Mukwala in the vital area when he took off in anticipation of a long pass from John Tedeku.

Mukwala beautifully converted the spot kick, sending Essu the wrong direction for the first goal of the afternoon.

Legon Cities took over the game after the goal and made series of incursions into the goal area of Kotoko with their skipper Jonah Attuquaye being the main tormentor.

They maintained their slight dominance on Kotoko for the rest of the half and went into the break with the one goal deficit.

Kotoko started the second half with two substitutions, bringing on Patrick Asmah and Stephen Amankona for John Tedeku and Nicholas Mensah respectively.

But Legon Cities scored the equaliser just five minutes into the half after Fredrick Asare made double saves but could not keep the third effort by Sadat Mohammed from hitting the back of the net.

Enoch Morrison came close to restoring Kotoko’s lead as his 60th minute drive from just outside the box hit the woodwork to the relief of the visitors.

In their quest to secure all three points, Kotoko gave away faulty passes allowing Legon Cities to exploit their desperation with counter attacks.

The Royals deservedly managed to share the spoils with the Porcupines as referee Maale Imgerede Ireme ended the match after 90 plus six additional minutes.