Legon Cities mourn 26-year-old goalkeeper Sackey 

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have announced the passing of their goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after battling illness over the past few weeks.

In a club statement, Legon Cities said that they were devastated by the death of their key player and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

“It is with a heavy heart that we sadly announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey.

“Sackey has been with us the last four seasons and was our first-choice goalkeeper for a greater part of the last two seasons. His demise is a big blow to everyone associated with the club.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the bereaved family at this very difficult time.The club is in touch with the family of Sylvester and would communicate our next course of action in the coming days,” the statement said.