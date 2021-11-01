Legon Lion Club undertakes medical outreach for Gbanyamni community

The Legon Lion Club, a non-governmental organization, has undertaken a medical outreach to examine some residents of Gbanyamni community in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The day’s event was to screen residents of sight-related ailments and provide some medicated glasses to the beneficiaries to enhance their sight and other health condition.

It was organized in partnership with the University of Ghana Learning Centre in Tamale and the Ghana Air Force Command in Accra and other partners to create awareness on the need to regularly check sight-related ailments to receive professional counselling and medication.

Mr Daniel Baidoo, immediate past President of the Legon Lion Club, said the event formed part of their 13th-anniversary celebration and its international annual programme dubbed “Sight Fest” which seek to educate people on the need to cultivate habits that guarantee good sight.

“For the kind support of our partners, Legon Lion Club is providing 200 medicated glasses and also screening residents of Gbanyamni of various sight-related ailments.

This is to reinforce our social corporate responsibility, especially to the underprivileged in society.”

Mr Samuel Abdul-Rahaman, Assembly Member for the area, said the screening was necessary because it provided an opportunity for members of his Electoral Area to know the conditions of their sight to seek needed healthcare.

“This is an eye-opener event, some of my people who received medicated glasses today least expected they have sight-related issues, it has also set them free from permanent blindness, this is a wake-up call to all of us,” he noted.

Master Mustapha Mudasir, a pupil of Gbanyamni Junior High School, expressed gratitude to Legon Lion Club and partners for undertaking the medical outreach, saying it would improve the health needs of the community.

“The exercise will prevent us and our parents from becoming blind and also help our parents to continue to help us stay in school,” he added.