Leicester City Manager Decries Loss of Fatawu Issahaku as Crucial Blow to Survival Hopes

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has expressed deep concern over the absence of Ghana forward Fatawu Issahaku, calling it a significant setback in the Foxes’ bid to remain in the Premier League.

Leicester, who earned promotion by winning the 2023/24 Championship under Enzo Maresca, have found themselves struggling in the top flight following a managerial shakeup.

After Maresca’s departure to Chelsea, Steve Cooper was tasked with leading Leicester into their first season back in the Premier League. However, Cooper’s tenure ended in November after just 12 matches, leaving the team vulnerable as they navigated a difficult season.

Issahaku was a key player in Leicester’s Championship-winning campaign, contributing 13 assists and scoring six goals. His creative presence and flair were central to the team’s success, but a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered while on international duty in November has prematurely ended his season. Prior to his injury, Issahaku had already provided two assists in the current Premier League campaign.

In the wake of Leicester’s 10th league defeat at Anfield, van Nistelrooy highlighted the impact of Issahaku’s absence, saying, “Of course, you need some luck. I think as well that we keep our best players fit. I think with Fatawu out on a cruciate, that was a big blow just a week before I started. It’s a massive loss for this team.”

With three consecutive league defeats and sitting 18th in the standings, just one point from safety, Leicester face an uphill battle to secure survival. Their next test comes against defending champions Manchester City on Sunday, a daunting challenge in their quest to stay in the Premier League.