The weekend action in the Premier League is headlined by the meeting of Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, a key clash in deciding England’s representatives in next season’s UEFA Champions League – as will Chelsea’s clash at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a thrilling weekend of European football action, as your Channel of Champions broadcasts live action from the Premier League and Serie A from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 July 2020.

Leicester and United have shown contrasting form since the league’s resumption, with the Foxes struggling to reproduce the form they enjoyed in the first half of the campaign, while the Red Devils have impressed with their consistency and attacking firepower.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen criticism of his performance fade away somewhat, but he insists that only trophies are acceptable for a club of their stature: “Of course, when you keep getting results and you can see progress in the way we play, you are happy. Then again, we’ve had to have this run to be in a chance to achieve what we want to achieve this season, because we’ve achieved nothing so far,” said the Norwegian.

“We haven’t won any trophies. But success going forward is to keep improving the team, keep developing, because it is not the destination that is the measure of success, really, it is what we do.”

Man United have dominated matches against Leicester in recent years, going unbeaten in 11 clashes across all competitions against the Foxes. The Red Devils edged the teams’ last meeting in September 2019 1-0, thanks to an early penalty from Marcus Rashford.

The focus will also fall strongly on the relegation battle at the bottom of the log, with the key games seeing Watford travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal, West Ham United playing at home to Aston Villa and Bournemouth travelling to Everton. “We’ve not had a spell where we’ve been out of trouble all season,” said Hornets manager Nigel Pearson. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The pick of weekend Serie A matches is the meeting of Milan and Atalanta at the iconic San Siro. The Rossoneri are in a scrap to finish in the top six and qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League, while Atalanta – the great entertainers of Italian football in recent times – are already safe in the knowledge that they will return to the UEFA Champions League next term, but nonetheless looking to end the campaign on a high and lay down a marker for next season.

Milan have enjoyed a revival since the end of lockdown – most notably defeating Juventus 4-2 earlier this month – and their clash with La Dea could be an absolute thriller as the 2019-20 Serie A season winds down.

“We’ve raised the bar and are hitting our targets anyway. We can’t think of the Scudetto. It’s already infuriating many people to see us in the Champions League, as it brings with it so much financial gain and prestige,” said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. “We’re seeing the team grow every year. We didn’t have this kind of character, but if we keep getting results and performances, we do grow.”

La Dea were very much the dominant force when these teams met back in December 2019, with the Bergamo side claiming a crushing 5-0 win courtesy of goals from Alejandro Gomez, Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic (two) and Luis Muriel.

Fans of African football will keep a keen eye out for the clash of Napoli and Sassuolo at Stadio San Paolo – a match which will see Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly come up against exciting Ivorian forward Jeremie Boga.

Koulibaly missed the Neapolitans’ 2-1 win at the Mapei Stadium when the teams met back in December 2019 and this time around he will be eager to keep his fellow West African quiet as he builds toward a likely exit from the club.

The round also features Juventus looking to underline their dominance with a home win over Sampdoria and a potential thriller between Roma and Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico – the teams’ last three meetings across all competitions have produced 17 goals.

Please note that due to travel restrictions, SuperSport is unfortunately temporarily unable to provide any local commentary on the above sporting action.

Premier League fixtures and broadcast details – 26 July 2020

Sunday 26 July

3:00pm: Premier League Goal Rush – LIVE on SuperSport 3

3:00pm: Arsenal v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport 5

3:00pm: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport 13

3:00pm: Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport 11

3:00pm: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport 6

3:00pm: Everton v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport 12

3:00pm: Leicester City v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport 4, SuperSport and SuperSport Select Go 2

3:00pm: Manchester City v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport 1

3:00pm: Newcastle United v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport 8

3:00pm: Southampton v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport 10

3:00pm: West Ham United v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport 7

Serie A fixtures and broadcast details – 24-26 July

Friday 24 July

7:45pm: Milan v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

Saturday 25 July

3:15pm: Brescia v Parma – LIVE on SuperSport 9, SuperSport Select Go 2 and SuperSport Select Go 5

5:30pm: Genoa v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

7:45pm: Napoli v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

Sunday 26 July

3:15pm: Bologna v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

5:30pm: Roma v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport 4 and SuperSport Select Go 2

5:30pm: Cagliari v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport 13

5:30pm: SPAL v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport 12

5:30pm: Hellas Verona v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

7:45pm: Juventus v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport Select Go 5

