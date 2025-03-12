Lekjaa re-elected to FIFA Council during CAF General Assembly

The president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, was elected by a landslide (49 votes out of 52), leading the representatives of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) within the FIFA Council, Wednesday in Cairo during the 14th Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA) of this continental football body.

Mr. Lekjaa was well ahead of Egypt’s Hani Abou Rida, Niger’s Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Djiboutian Souleiman Waberi.

Comorian Kanizat Ibrahim won the seat reserved for female candidates.

CAF representatives on the FIFA Council are elected for a term ending in 2029.

Lekjaa has been an influential figure in CAF since March 16, 2017, when he was first elected to the Executive Committee as the North African representative during the 39th CAF General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

This EGA was also marked by the re-election of Mr. Patrice Motsepe as head of CAF.