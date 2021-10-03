LEKMA hospital hails Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s homecoming initiative

Dr. Akua Gyimah Asante, the Acting Medical Superintendent, Ledzorkuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital, has lauded Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s Homecoming initiative, which has given numerous benefits to the Hospital and its patients.

The Ag. Medical Superintendent, who lauded Vodafone at the closing ceremony of the initiative at LEKMA, said the Foundation had maintained its long-standing mutual relationship with the hospital, hence it was a privilege to host the final ceremony.

“We have benefited from this initiative for so many years and our clients too, this is a great relief because we had a lot of clients who were unable to settle their bills ones they were discharged.

“I will like to say that it’s been good, it’s been a laudable idea and our hope is that, it will be an annual affair and together as stakeholders, we can improve the health status of this nation,” she said.

Dr. Asante appealed to Vodafone Ghana to go to their aid to give relief to a patient who was homeless.

“There has been no family around since he came on admission, we have been feeding him, doing virtually everything for him, so even when he goes out, there is no place for him to lay his head,” she said.

Madam Geta Striggner-Quartey, the Legal and External Affairs Director, Vodafone Ghana, who said the company had earned a reputation as Ghana’s most caring brand for many years, noted that it recognized the value of investing in people, knowing it would put smiles on the faces of people.

Madam Gifty Asante, a representative of the Municipal Health Directorate, who commended Vodafone for the generous gesture, said there were a lot of financial challenges in societies, hence the initiative was not only a social responsibility but a real-life concern.

Madam Rosina Sebadzi, one of the beneficiaries, said it came to her as a surprise that Vodafone was going to settle her hospital bills and thanked Vodafone Ghana and the hospital for the kind gesture.

“I thank Vodafone and all the workers here for selecting me to be part of the beneficiaries, I’m happy about that, May God bless Vodafone Ghana, may their work increase so they could continue to help others,” she added.