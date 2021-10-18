Leli Community gets borehole to end dependence on unclean water sources

The people of Leli community in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region are in a jubilant mood as they have been handed over with a newly drilled borehole to end decades of dependence on unclean sources of drinking water.

The borehole was drilled under the Sustainable Water Supply Project, one of the projects funded by the Australian High Commission through the Direct Aid Programme; a flexible small grants programme.

It is being implemented directly by the Savannah Alliance Ghana with support from Azumah Resources Ghana Limited.

Speaking during the handing over of the borehole to the community, Mr Gregory Andrews, the Australian Ambassador to Ghana, said they were glad that the Australian High Commission funded such a project under its Direct Aid Programme.

“The tax payer of the Australian people is happy to help provide water to communities like this”, he said.

“I am touched by all the praises and it goes to all the Australian people”, Mr Andrew added.

Mr Paul Amoako-Atta, Country Director, Azumah Resources Limited, said the company was happy to be working in the district, adding that, over 90 per cent of the company’s staff were Ghanaians.

He disclosed that Azumah would be investing over 200 million dollars into its concessions and this was expected to create over 200 jobs most of whom would be the locals.

“We are happy to support this borehole initiative to be able to bring water to the communities”, Mr Amoako-Atta said.

Mr Eric Banye, the Executive Director of the Savannah Alliance Ghana, noted that the project was based on needs expressed by the communities in response to the development of the Medium Term Development Plans of the Assembly.

He said the community just like many others was water stressed and had to trek long distances in search of water, thereby, wasting precious time whilst girls of school going age also spent their time on getting water to the detriment of their education.

He said the Leli community borehole was one of seven others drilled to serve the needs of communities.

Mr Banye noted that for the purposes of sustainability, each borehole had a Borehole Management Team in charge of the daily management, adding that, the Assembly also incorporated them into its monitoring plans.

Mr Anthony Sumah Mwinkaara, the Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, commended the gesture by the Australian High Commission and pledged to partner them to develop the communities.

Mr Nii Laryea Adaye, the Regional Planning Officer, Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), congratulated the Australian High Commission for funding the project, noting that water access was a challenge in the region.

He urged the Australian High Commission to consider issues around youth and agriculture in the region, nutrition and maternal health, environmental issues, education and general empowerment, especially for women and girls.

He urged the Assembly to capture the boreholes and provide the necessary monitoring support to ensure the continued functioning of the boreholes to the benefit of the communities.

Madam Catherine Lankono, the DCE for Nadowli-Kaleo, expressed gratitude to the donors and implementing partners and noted that the Assembly would continue to provide its supervisory support to ensure that the boreholes were sustainably used.

Mr Titus Dumba, the Assembly member for the Area expressed gratitude to the Australian High Commission and its collaborators for the gesture, adding that the longstanding problem of portable water facing the community had been brought to an end.