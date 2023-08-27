Lemon Catering Services supports first Africa Para Games

Lemon Catering Services has donated 10,000 pieces of fruit juice worth GHC100,000 to organisers of the maiden Africa Paralympic Games.

Presenting the package to the Local Organising Committee(LOC) in Accra on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for Lemon Catering Services, Roseline Acheampong said, the move was to support athletes and officials during the Games.

“It is a great honour to be associated with the Games. Being the first-of-its-kind,Lemon Catering Services is privileged to be a sponsor of an avenue to project key talents of para sportsmen and women while we compete for laurels,” she stated.

The outfit she added,”rejoice and share with all the great moments and downtime. As sponsors of this great event, we seek to provide the best, healthy and sport friendly juices and meals to bring out the best from all athletes competing.”

She wished all competing countries, athletes and teams all the best during the Games.

With the package, over 800 bottles of fresh juice would be provided for athletes and officials each day for 10 days.

The LOC Chairman, Mr Chris Boadi-Mensah receiving the package, expressed appreciation to Lemon Catering for coming on board as one of the sponsors for the Games.

He said, the support would go a long way to motivate other sponsors to come on board.

“It would be a huge event in coming days and call on other corporate entities to come on board to be part of history,” he added.

The President of the African Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen commended the company for the bold step as it would serve as huge boost to the athletes.

“We are on course to host a very successful Games and call on corporate Ghana to follow the steps taken by Lemon Catering Services to get on board,” he reiterated.

The first African Para Games is set to begin on September 3-2 in Accra.

Source : NPCGhana