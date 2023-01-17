Lenar Perez meets Jacob Dickson in WBO Global Cruiserweight Championship

Ghana National Cruiserweight Champion, Jacob Dickson has the opportunity to make himself, his coach, gym, family, fans and friends happy when he climbs the ring in France on Saturday, 22 January, 2023.

At stake is the vacant WBO Global Cruiserweight Title against Lenar Perez of Cuba happening at the Casino de Deauville in France.

This is the first international outing for the Ghanaian champion from the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra.

The gym which is managed by tried and tested hard working Coach Carl Lokko has a number of boxers and local champions. They are always ready to go because they are disciplined and train a lot.

Coach Lokko said “All set for Jacob Dickson to become a hero, let’s make GHANA BRONX BOXING CLUB of Ghana proud, we believe in ourselves that we are capable”.

Jacob Dickson (8-0, 7 KOs) is very much enthused about his first international title outside Ghana. He already believes he is a ‘burger’ and this is the time to prove to the people of Ga Mashie.

His opponent, the Russia based Cuban, Lenar Perez (10-0, 10 KOs) is also undefeated.

A great fight is expected and much will depend on the corner of the boxers. The best strategist will certainly carry the day.