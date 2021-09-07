Lenovo Delivers New Innovation for Resilient Edge Computing

Lenovo to deliver an integrated, cost effective, virtualized edge computing solution with VMware

Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) automates the many tasks required to deploy cloud infrastructure and is now extending its support to thousands of remote edge sites

LOC-A helps customers such as T-Systems deploy their edge-to-cloud infrastructure faster

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCI–Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announced it will be the first-to-market with VMware’s software solution for the edge running on the resilient ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Servers. The new solution will be delivered directly to customer edge sites with the VMware software solution pre-loaded on a pair of ruggedized and security enhanced ThinkSystem SE350. In addition, Lenovo also announced the enhancement of Lenovo Open Cloud Automation management software to automate the planning, deployment and ongoing management of datacenter cloud deployments all the way to edge sites. Organizations can now plan their data center cloud and edge infrastructure solutions using the same management software.

Hybrid work is the next reality, accelerating the need for edge to cloud solutions and Lenovo is working to build smarter infrastructure solutions so customers can successfully navigate this hybrid workplace. “For better business continuity, improved applications and user experiences, hybrid cloud models are being deployed both in the cloud and at the edge. The new solution announced today supports this hybrid model,” said Charles Ferland, Vice President and General Manager, Edge Computing and Communication Service Providers at Lenovo ISG. “It can save up to half of the servers normally needed and takes full advantage of the built-in networking features of the ThinkSystem SE350 to further remove any other networking elements at the edge sites.”

VMware’s Software Solution for the edge

Lenovo will be the first-to-market with VMware and its forthcoming software solution for the edge running on Lenovo’s ThinkSystem SE350. This solution will simplify networking with built-in switching and wireless connectivity, eliminating the need for external network devices at the edge and allowing for smoother and more seamless operation. VMware customers will soon be able to enjoy the same environment they want in their data center, directly at their edge locations, through ordering this integrated and pre-loaded bundle.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Lenovo as customers are taking their innovation from the data center to the public cloud to the edge,” said Muneyb Minhazuddin, VP, Edge Computing, VMware.

This new solution is ideal for remote sites that need to be able to process data closer to its creation and closer to users, including retail stores, manufacturing sites, and schools, to name a few. Because of the ruggedized nature of the ThinkSystem SE350, this solution will be able to sustain extreme temperatures and high levels of shock. In addition, the encrypted hard disks along with motion and tamper detection will be in place to help keep the data and device safe.

Lenovo Open Cloud Automation

Deployment of distant edge sites requires a management toolset that seamlessly allows organizations to automate tasks, without requiring specialized staff on-site. Lenovo has enhanced its Lenovo Open Cloud Automation software solution to now include edge-supported features, driving accelerated time to value for customers with cutting-edge management capabilities. This single interface automates the planning, deployment and ongoing lifecycle management of the physical and virtual infrastructure required to host cloud applications in the data center and at thousands of edge sites.​

Lenovo Open Cloud Automation solution has helped customers, such as T-Systems maintain its IT legacy and make it future-ready. T-Systems needed to save costs and modernize its infrastructure with an open, end-to-end automated platform that could host future workloads for customers on and off premises while maintaining its legacy environments. “Standard use cases are now 100% automated within the platform through LOC-A,” said Thomas Rumpf, CTO Private Cloud at T-Systems. “However, we are still able to customize services via highly automated blueprints, which has led to cost efficiency in the range of 30 to 40% for our clients.”

