Leonardo Foundation Honors Former Black Stars Players in Grand Charity Event

In a heartwarming and noble gesture, the Leonardo Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Ghana, recently organized a charity match with the former players of the illustrious Black Stars football team.

This event was not just about the love of the game, but it was an occasion to recognize and honor these sports heroes for their selfless dedication and service to their country.

Mr. Leonard Akoto, the visionary founder of the Leonardo Foundation, expressed his deep commitment to this initiative, highlighting that it will become an enduring project to pay tribute to the players who have served their nation through the beautiful game of football.

He further revealed that this heartwarming event would be an annual affair, and he urged corporate entities to join hands in celebrating these heroes who have placed Ghana prominently on the global football map.

Excitingly, Mr. Akoto announced that the 2nd edition of this prestigious event is already in the pipeline, with plans to hold it in April 2024.

This promises to be a continued celebration of Ghana’s football legacy and a beacon of inspiration for the younger generation.

Adding a touch of glamour to the event, Mrs. Roberta Huppenbauer, the wife of the highly accomplished Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Daniel Mckorley, had the honor of presenting the well-deserved citation to former football sensation John Paintsil, who made significant contributions during his stints with Fulham, West Ham, and Leicester City.

The star-studded event was graced by the presence of numerous football legends, including Kwame Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Samuel Inkoom, Haminu Dramani, CK Akonnor, Jerry Akaminko, Don Bortey, Augustine Ahinful, Stephen Appiah, Mohammed Gargo, Ali Jarrah, and the incomparable soccer maestro Abedi Ayew Pele.

Their collective support and participation underscored the significance of the Leonardo Foundation’s noble mission.

This momentous occasion not only celebrated the achievements of these iconic football figures but also marked a memorable milestone in Ghana’s sporting history.

The Leonardo Foundation’s dedication to perpetuating this tradition of honoring the nation’s football legends promises to inspire generations to come and cement Ghana’s status as a footballing powerhouse on the global stage.