Leone Rock Metal Group creates over 2,000 jobs for Sierra Leoneans

Chinese company Leone Rock Metal Group announced on Tuesday that it has created more than 2,000 jobs for Sierra Leoneans, fulfilling its commitment to boost the West African country’s labor market.

The Chinese-owned private company, formerly known as Kingho Investment Company Limited which mainly specializes in the export of iron ore, said 98 percent of its workforce in the company are Sierra Leoneans.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Zhao Ting said the company has always been committed to creating a safe working environment for local employees whose benefits, such as medical insurance and some other incentives, were rightly ensured.

He said the company has strived to transform itself into a more integrated company and intended to build steel processing plants in Sierra Leone and provide more investment opportunities in the local market. Enditem