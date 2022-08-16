Les Brown has got the world rolling into a shining future

Les Brown is the world’s most renowned trainer, the most prolific and greatest motivational speaker of all time.

Many of his students and business associates describe him as a dynamic personality.

Brown, a highly-sought-after resource in the business and professional circles for Fortune 500 CEOs, small business owners, non-profit and community leaders from all sectors of society looking to expand opportunity, has been at it for close to 50 years.

For more than four decades he has not only studied the science of achievement. Brown has literally mastered it by interviewing hundreds of successful business leaders.

He has also collaborated with them in the boardroom translating theory into bottom-line results for his clients.

A regular speaker, visitor and friend of Africa, Brown’s professional record speaks for itself.

He is a premier Keynote Speaker and leading authority on achievement for audiences as large as 80,000. He does this for-instance when commenting on ‘Your Decision to Make a Difference in the World with Your Voice and Your Story’ programme.

Brown remarks, ” I’m excited about developing 100,000 voices of hope and inspiration.”

Les Brown energizes people to meet the challenges of the world around them.

When he skillfully tells of his compelling life story into the fabric of our daily lives, he is capable of moving the coldest of hearts.

Leslie Calvin “Les” Brown was born on February 17, 1945.

He is an American based motivational speaker, author, radio DJ, former television host, and former politician.

As a politician, he is a former member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

As a motivational speaker, he uses the catch phrase “it’s possible!” and teaches people to follow their dreams as he learned to do.

He was the host of The Les Brown Show.

Brown was born with his twin brother, Wesley, in an abandoned building in Liberty City, a low-income section of Miami, Florida. He was subsequently given up for adoption and adopted by Mamie Brown, a 38-year-old single woman who worked as a cafeteria attendant and domestic assistant.

At grade school he was mistakenly declared, “Educable mentally retarded,” teachers did not recognize the true potential of little Les Brown.

Despite the self-esteem and confidence loss this situation caused, Brown learned how to reach his full potential with the encouragement of his mother and assistance by a helpful teacher in high school.

This would prove to be a key point in many motivational speeches he now gives.

Brown says, “The thread is forever strengthened, touting why you can’t afford to be complacent and to aim high, achieve and actively make an impact on the world.”

His followers attest that Les Brown “never tires of using his energies to better the world, well-beyond the podium and public appearances.”

He is also known for meshing traditional and social media to empower his audiences.

Hundreds of thousands are watching him on YouTube and tens of thousands interact with him regularly on Facebook on a regular basis.

Addressing audiences from Denmark to Dubai, Canada to the Caribbean, Spain to South Africa, Les Brown is invited back again and again for his powerful message and the ability to connect deeply with people from all walks of life.

It isn’t just his great smile and his way with words that motivates people to take action like never before. When people face roadblocks or adversity it is the depth of his knowledge on achievement that creates lasting results.

Les Brown’s straight-from-the-heart, passion and high-energy, motivates audiences to step beyond their limitations and into their greatness in many ways.

Over the past decade, Brown has expanded his role from keynote speaker to Master Trainer, creating the kind of workshop learning experience that got him committed to personal-and-professional development many years earlier.

His charisma, warmth and humor have transformed ordinary people into extraordinary achievers by using his own life. And his in-depth study of others’ challenges, to build an understanding of what works, what doesn’t work, and why.

Legions of followers flock to stadiums and arenas to hear a man who never stops believing that with proper guidance and training you can achieve anything you desire in life.

However, he used determination, persistence and belief in his ability to to unleash a course of amazing achievements including broadcast station manager, political commentator and multi-term state representative in Ohio.

Brown is committed to motivating and training today’s generation to be achievers and leaders.

He introduces new audiences every day to It’s Not Over Until You Win, Up Thoughts for Down Times and Fight For Your Dream, which are also available in book form.

Les Brown’s audio series, “Choosing Your Future,” remains his all-time bestseller for its acclaimed impact worldwide.

In business as in real life there are always going to be ups and downs says Les.

However, “Where there is a will, there is always a way to achieve amazing results for your organization, when Les Brown fills the room with his high-impact, customized message and standing ovation performance!”

He has a keen way of turning what he touches into gold.

More than 25 years ago, he won a Chicago-area Emmy for his unsurpassed fundraising pledge drive for the Public Broadcasting System.

This was followed by several bestselling books and hosting popular national talk shows on television and radio.

Revered as an icon by his colleagues, Brown received the National Speakers Association coveted Council of Peers Award of Excellence (CPAE), and ultimately, its most prestigious Golden Gavel Award for achievement and leadership in communication.

Toastmasters International also voted him one of the Top Five Outstanding Speakers worldwide.

Currently Les is deeply involved in wealth building programmes like Financial Destiny (7 Steps To Control Your Financial Destiny); The Journey To Wealth (12 steps to becoming wealthy) and of course his lasted book, The 12 Laws of Success, a books that took him 22 years to write, as we wanted to produce the ultimate guide for to help people achieve their full potential in life.

His other more recent notable projects include the Les Brown International, Les Brow Institute, Les Brown Enterprises and the Les Brown University

His signature statement is , “You have something special! You have Greatness within you! That’s my story. And I’m sticking to it.”