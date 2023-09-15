Leslie Mensah Tamekloe donates Ghc205K to Volta NDC

Leslie Mensah Tamekloe, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a generous donation of ghc205,000.00 to support the party’s Voter Registration exercise in the Volta Region.

The donation comes at a crucial time as the NDC prepares for the upcoming general elections.

All the 18 constituencies in the Volta region will receive 10,000Gh¢ each with the exception of Hohoe which benefits 15,000.00 due to its orphan state and whopping 20,000.00 to the Regional Executives to enable them monitor the registration process, part of his statement added.

The fund according to the regional Secretary, Hon. James Gunu, will be used to facilitate the registration of eligible voters in the Volta Region, which is a stronghold for the NDC.

Mensah’s donation demonstrates his commitment to the party and its mission to ensure a free and fair 2024 General Elections.

It is also a reflection of his belief in the NDC’s ability to lead Ghana to a better future.

The party is grateful for Mensah’s support and encourages others to follow his example.

The NDC is determined to make the upcoming general elections as transparent and democratic as possible.

The cheque was delivered to the Volta regional chairman and his Secretary at the party regional secretariat this afternoon. This significant contribution will bolster Voter Registration Drive activities in the respective constituency, he concluded.

The party believes that every eligible Ghanaian deserves the opportunity to vote and have their voice heard. With Mensah’s generous donation, the NDC can continue its mission of ensuring a free and fair election in the Volta Region.