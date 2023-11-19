Leslie Tamakloe is best suited for NDC’s Vice Presidential Candidate – Movement

A group within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is proposing an entrepreneur with interests in oil and gas, Mr Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, as the best person to be the running mate of Mr John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general election.

The group, known as “The Leslie Mensah Tamakloe for Vice President Movement,” said the accomplished entrepreneur and consultant in ICT, Energy and Infrastructural Development, with over 30 years working experience in related endeavours, was the best bet to ensure victory for the NDC.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency, Mr Silas Aidam, Convener of the group in the Volta/Oti Regions, said a John Mahama-Leslie Tamakloe joint ticket would attract significant bloc votes from the youth due to the prospect of leveraging ICT infrastructure and digital technology to create jobs for them.

It would also give renewed hope to indigenes of the Volta Region, home of Mr Tamakloe and stronghold of the NDC, of their valuable stake in the party, he said.

“The 2024 Presidential election is a crucial one for the party and we need a running mate who promises electoral advantages and that is who we have in Leslie Tamakloe,” Mr Aidam said.

“Apart from what he’s bringing in terms of his professional career and his personality, his selection means a lot for the Volta Region and its associate regions including Oti.”

“Being an Anlo Royal from the home region of our party Founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings, we’re of the view that Volta/Oti has been voting massively for the NDC for a long time now and it is time to have one of our own as Vice President….”

“…Because again, most of our stalwarts have died and those alive are ageing, a situation that can threaten the support base of the region.”

Mr Aidam said concerned party members and grassroots had also seen the need for the NDC Flagbearer to choose his running mate from the Volta Region as anything short of that would give room to the ruling New Patriotic Party to infiltrate the region.

“Just one man stands tall in the region at the moment. He has sterling qualities and qualifications in all respects, experience, discipline and circumspection. When the floods came, he quickly responded by providing relief items to our brothers and sisters hardest-hit in the Tongu area.”

“He’s continuous support to the party across board are ample evidence of his visibility towards the NDC in the two regions.”

He had been a patron to the Cadres for a long time and his records in helping the NDC collate results over the years – 2008, 2012 and 2020 are there for all to see.

“That is the man, Leslie Tamekloe,” Mr Aidam said.