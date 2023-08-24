Lesotho’s inDrive unveiled

Ride-hailing platform inDrive has announced its expansion to Lesotho.

This is part of the company’s expansion plan into southern Africa. inDrive will charge drivers zero commission in the first six months of its operation in Lesotho, allowing them to keep all of their earnings.

Unlike other ride-hailing platforms which determine fare prices by a set algorithm, inDrive allows drivers and passengers to set their prices. Passengers can suggest a fare, while drivers may accept, decline, or make a counteroffer without any penalties. The decision on whether to proceed with a ride can be made by considering the fare amount, car type, estimated arrival time, and driver ratings. Drivers can select profitable and convenient requests.

According to Vincent Lilani, the company’s business development representative, “We believe that this method offers a sound solution to many current challenges in the Southern African ride-hailing market.”

inDrive’s move to Lesotho allows it to be the choice ride-hailing platform for Mosothos as Uber and Bolt are currently unavailable. The move also positions inDrive as a viable alternative to Uber and Bolt in the southern African region.