Lessen the pressure on your relatives abroad – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah advises

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has advised Ghanaians at home to desist from putting too much pressure on their relatives living abroad.

According to him, living abroad is not luxury as some people perceive, but that many people who travel outside their own countries are suffering.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who is popularly called ‘THE SEER’ was speaking from Germany on Angel 102.9 fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program.

He indicated that “In Europe, there are lot of people who are suffering. Sometimes, how we see them is not how they live. People take loans to travel four to five hours just to come for prayers and expect transportation to go back home. These things also happen in our respective countries. So, when we understand how life is and how situations are unpleasant, we will lessen the burden on them.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said the time has come for all to start praying for our relatives abroad for doors to open for them because, “There are people who have been living there for 3 years, 5 years and 10 years without work, yet lots of pressure piles on them from home. We must be patient with them to establish. Only God will intervene in the lives of some of them.”

He mentioned that it is the system abroad; in Europe, in America and other places that is helping them to cope, and therefore Ghana and Africa for that matter must begin to consider how “we can also put systems in place for us those in this country; Ghana to live a better life.”

He averred that leaders in Africa must consider creating more jobs, building industries.

“It is time Ghana must arise and build, Africans must arise and build. Let us build our Ghana and let us build our own Africa. If we are able to do this, I don’t think people would go to America and be stranded.”

He also revealed that when he was traveling from Germany to Italy, he discovered that the vast land along that route is used for farms.

“Why can’t we do same here in Ghana looking at the vast lands we have?”

He also advised Pastors and their wives to work.

He said pastors’ wives must work to support their husbands and that nation building is not for government alone, but individual affairs and when we do so we will turn Ghana into “paradise.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also urged all to balance their lives taking much cognisance in the Kingdom of God, and the love and passion for our Country. “I am passionate about these things,” he said.

He also explained that from Sunday 16th April to 29th, believers should examine themselves to see how they appreciate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to him, April 16 to 29, is Evidence week, and one must acquire the evidence of their salvation, “the evidence that your life has changed after receiving Christ, evidence that you are born again. This is the week of evidence…”