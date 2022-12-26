Let Christmas remind us of peace and hope- MCE

Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema-East, has reminded believers on the birth of Christ to allow the Christmas period to bring peace, love, and hope.

She said Christmas was the period of joy and merry making with family and friends and stressed that it should be used for family bonding and true reconciliation.

In a Christmas message to the GNA, Madam Amoah said peace with one another was what Christ brought to the world.

“Christmas makes us one people, and this year’s Christmas should bring joy that is experienced by the shepherds some 2000 years ago,” the MCE said.

The MCE admonished people in the area to be patient and have hope for better times ahead of Ghana as the government was working hard to transform the economy.

She wished the people of Evalue-Jomoro-Gwira Municipality, the Entire Staff of Nzema East Municipal Assembly, NPP Party Executives, polling Station executives and the entire members of the Great Elephant Family “Merry Christmas and