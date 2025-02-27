Let Coordinating Directors Run Assemblies, Not Political Appointees – Ahenu

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), Mr. Raphael Ahenu Junior, has made a strong case for the abolition of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) as heads of the various assemblies.

Instead, he believes the Coordinating Directors should be entrusted with managing the day-to-day affairs of the assemblies to eliminate partisan influence in Ghana’s local governance system.

Mr. Ahenu expressed this view during a Local Government Forum organized by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) in Sunyani.

The forum provided a platform to deliberate on whether Ghana should elect MMDCEs through a partisan or non-partisan process or maintain the current system, where the President nominates candidates for assembly members to elect.

While contributing to the discussion, Mr. Ahenu argued that even if Ghana were to adopt a non-partisan election system for MMDCEs, political parties would still find ways to infiltrate the process—just as they have done with district assembly elections, which are supposed to be non-partisan.

According to him, this persistent political interference undermines the essence of decentralization and weakens local governance.

He, therefore, proposed an alternative system where assemblies function like corporate institutions, led by a professional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) rather than a politically appointed MMDCE.

Under this model, the assembly members would exercise oversight responsibility, ensuring transparency and accountability in governance without undue political influence.

Mr. Ahenu emphasized that removing political appointees from the leadership of assemblies would promote professionalism, efficiency, and true decentralization, ultimately leading to better service delivery and development at the local level.

His call adds to the ongoing national debate on reforming Ghana’s local government structure to enhance governance and grassroots participation.