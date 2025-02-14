“Let Courts Decide, Not Public Opinion”: Amoah Criticizes OSP’s Fugitive Label for Ofori-Atta

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, has called for a recalibration of Ghana’s approach to justice and governance, urging institutions like the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to avoid premature judgments in high-profile cases.

His remarks follow the OSP’s controversial decision to label former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a “fugitive” after he missed a summons related to corruption investigations.

“We need to redefine our corporate focus as a nation and ensure we do not hastily label people as criminals, especially when a competent court with proper jurisdiction has yet to rule on the matter,” Dr. Amoah said during an interview on Joy News. “Justice must be rooted in legal processes, not public opinion or institutional declarations.”

The OSP declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive on February 12, 2025, after he failed to appear for questioning over alleged procurement irregularities in projects such as the National Cathedral and the SML-GRA deal. His lawyers had notified the OSP that he was abroad indefinitely for medical treatment, submitting a report suggesting he might require surgery. The OSP rejected the explanation, insisting his physical presence was mandatory.

Dr. Amoah questioned the legal basis of the “fugitive” tag, arguing that the term typically applies to someone evading custody, not a person yet to be formally charged or convicted. “Labeling someone a fugitive without a court ruling sets a dangerous precedent,” he said. “It risks politicizing anti-corruption efforts and undermining trust in our institutions.”

The MP also emphasized the need for personal and collective accountability in governance. “I am reflecting on my own actions and the role we all play in these matters,” he added, hinting at broader concerns over polarization in Ghana’s fight against corruption.

The standoff has intensified debates about the OSP’s methods, with critics accusing the agency of overreach and supporters praising its no-nonsense stance. Legal experts are divided on whether the OSP has the authority to declare individuals fugitives without judicial backing, raising questions about due process.

As the controversy unfolds, Dr. Amoah’s call for restraint underscores a growing demand for clarity in Ghana’s anti-corruption framework. For now, the spotlight remains on whether Ofori-Atta will comply with the OSP’s demands—and how the agency’s actions will shape perceptions of justice in the court of public opinion versus the courts of law.