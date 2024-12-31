Let love lead when you get appointment in Mahama’s administration –COP (retired) Kofi Boakye

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 election security team, retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, has commended members of the party’s campaign team for their selfless commitment to the election of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing the party’s Ashanti Regional Zone Two campaign team’s victory party on Sunday, December 29, 2024, in Kumasi, he said, “Your compliance with instructions from your coordinators won the NDC this election.”

“Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to commend you all for your efforts. I can assure you that your contributions will be rewarded by President-elect John Dramani Mahama when he assumes office with his excellent proposed policies,” he assured.

He further stated, “Yes, we have won the election to form the next government after January 7, 2024. However, not everyone here will get an appointment. Those of you who will receive appointments must not use them to intimidate others. You must demonstrate leadership and care for your fellow party members in the interest of the party,” he pleaded.

He added, “If we care for each other, trust me, we will approach the 2028 elections with stronger strategies and renewed energy. We must avoid being divided by greed,” he reiterated.”

The former Ashanti Regional Police Commander urged party members and prospective government appointees to take lessons from the NPP’s recent electoral defeat, which, he noted, has left the party struggling to identify the exact cause.

“At the moment, we walk with our chests out because we have beaten the NPP in the 2024 election—a victory we are all sharing because of our hard work. Let’s use the same energy to support our elected President and appointees to bring about positive change, ensuring greater rewards from Ghanaians in the 2028 elections,” he emphasized.