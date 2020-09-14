The Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Joseph Wemakor has charged all and sundry to join forces and unite with in oneness with ambition backed by passion and actions to aggressively resist the avalanche of persecution and oppression being meted out to the leader of Shincheonji Church, Lee Man-hee, its believers and his peace organization (HWPL) by the South Korean Government.

Mr Wemakor who gave the charge on Thursday September 10 while speaking as a member of a high-profile panel at a summit to discuss Covid-19 and human rights abuses around the world with an emphasis on South Korea said:

“People of the world! let us all unite and combine all our efforts and powers just like the ‘Captain Planet and the Planeteers’ did in all situations to overcome the unthinkable and we’ll descend on President Moon Jae-in to as a matter of urgency release Mr Lee from detention and set the Shincheonji believers free from the shackles of oppression and we’ll win the war against violence.

South Korea has become the hotspot of cases of human rights abuses in this era of global pandemic which has received wide condemnation globally from activists, journalists, International and Regional Organizations including Civil Society Groups and NGOs alike.

In a saga which hit almost like a tsunami, witnessed about 5,500 human rights violations perpetrated against the Shincheonji church, its leader (89-year-old man) targeted and unlawfully detained since July 30, 2020 for allegedly withholding information from government officials to help combat coronavirus, according to media reports.

The Human Rights Reporters’ boss in his estimation believes before the oppressed can be set free from their oppressors, it will depend solely on the power of unity which is in equal measure to similar power, strength and authority exuded by ‘Captain Planet’ (hero) in the popular American animated environmentalist television series which dominated the screens in the years 1993-1996.

While advocating extensively for peace to prevail in South Korea, he humbly appealed to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres to step in and use his good office to ensure discrimination against Shincheonji Church, its leader, Mr Lee Man-hee and his peace organization cease with immediate effect.

The summit which convene an audience and speakers made up of prominent human rights activists, advocates and journalists from across the world, including Ambassador Martin Ohumoibhi who is a former President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) was on the theme: ‘Covid-19 and human rights abuses”.

The high-level from which was slated for September 10 to 11, 2020 at 2 pm each day was streamed live on Facebook (@accrahumanrights).

It was organized by the Accra Human Rights Forum International (NGO) under the auspices of the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) and some key stakeholders.