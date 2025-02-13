Let the Courts Decide: Nitiwul Calls for Fair Judicial Process

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has delivered a strong message in Parliament, urging Attorney-General Dominic Ayine to let the courts determine the guilt of former officials rather than having cases withdrawn on political grounds.

Speaking on February 12, Nitiwul emphasized that accountability is essential, but it must be pursued through the proper legal channels.

“We are not cowards, we will account to anybody who wants us to account,” he declared. Nitiwul specifically referenced the appeal case involving Richard Jakpa and Ato Forson, which was withdrawn by the president. “Allow the court to deal with the matter and let us see whether you have sinned or not,” he insisted, underscoring his belief that the judiciary should be allowed to do its work without interference.

The controversy comes amid a series of high-profile withdrawals of criminal charges. The Mahama administration recently dropped cases against several figures, including former NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, while charges against Johnson Asiama were also dismissed. In a press briefing, Attorney-General Ayine explained that his decision to terminate these trials was driven by ethical and professional considerations. He noted that, in some instances, the evidence showed overwhelming doubt about the accused’s guilt and that certain charges appeared to be politically motivated.

Nitiwul criticized the use of extrajudicial measures, such as sending armed men to raid homes, especially when the individuals in question have already informed authorities of their whereabouts and intentions to cooperate. He argued that such actions tarnish the democratic process and undermine public trust in the legal system.

The remarks come at a time when the integrity of legal proceedings is under intense scrutiny. As Nitiwul calls for a return to strict adherence to the rule of law, his message resonates with those who believe that even politically charged cases must be handled fairly and transparently. The debate over accountability versus political expediency continues to raise important questions about how best to balance justice with the need for effective governance in Ghana.