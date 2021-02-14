Pastor Isaac Kwofie , Resident Pastor of the Action Chapel International (ACI) in Cape Coast has urged all to let the love of God lead them but in all their endeavors as they celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This, he said, was because the love of God directs the path of man to righteousness and honor.

St. Valentine’s Day is an annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration usually with the color red every year on February 14.

People celebrate this day by sending messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends with cards, text messages, chocolates and flowers and spend special time together to honor their love for each other.

However, some youth have taken advantage of the day to go wayward because the world had adopted a misconception that Valentine was a time to get sexually intimate with partners, Pastor Kwofie noted.

He cautioned that Valentine was not for fornication or commitment of adultery, or to engage in ungodly acts, but to appreciate the bond, love, sacrifice and existence of loved ones.

He further urged all to take advantage of what the day brings to strengthen the loose bonds with God, their families, friends, spouses, loved ones and all to rekindle dead relationships.